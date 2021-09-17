Southeast Mo. State to distribute $10.4M in direct student aid

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced it will be distributing $10.4 million in direct aid to students starting on Wednesday, September 22.

The university received the money in Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III funds to distribute directory to students. They said the amount was based on a formula in the American Rescue Plan and the money is provided through the U.S. Department of Education.

“Our students have faced many challenges during the pandemic. I am proud of the flexibility and determination they have displayed,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “I hope this aid will help ease some of their stress and burdens and allow our students to better focus attention on their studies and academic pursuits.”

Students who were enrolled as of September 1, with the exception of those in dual credit and pre-college programs, will receive funding.

Starting on Wednesday, the money will be distributed to students using “an institutional formula” that takes into account need and the number of credit hours.

According to Southeast, students do not need to submit an application or any other information to receive the grant money.

Students are highly encouraged to submit direct deposit information by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 to make sure they receive the money as quickly as possible.

Due to the special nature of the grants, the university said the money will not be applied to outstanding charges on a student account.

This is the third round of HEERF aid higher education institutions have received and is unique in that more Southeast students will receive aid.

The first two rounds of student grants were limited to students who were Title IV eligible.

In HEERF I, Southeast distributed $3.4 million in direct aid to students in May and July 2020.

HEERF II resulted in an additional $3.4 million in block grants to students in March 2021.

