Southeast Mo. school turns to masks as COVID-19 cases rise among kids

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Area schools are feeling the effects of the coronavirus as positive cases continue to rise across the Heartland.

While masking in schools remains a hot topic across the nation, Heartland health officials are still encouraging vaccinations and personal protective equipment.

“Masks have been identified as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Cape Girardeau Health Department Director Jane Wernsman.

She said COVID-19 cases are still on an uptick across the Heartland.

“As of yesterday, Cape Girardeau County was rated 16th in the state out of 115 counties in the number of new cases of COVID,” she said.

She said she’s seeing more positive cases in children, between the ages of 12 and 18, which can be a problem for local schools.

“Although guidance is provided and recommendations can be made, we feel that local school districts know their community and know their school population best. And probably are in the best situation to implement those measures that are going to work best for them,” she said.

Scott County R-IV Superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said he takes student safety very seriously even though he believes in-person learning is best for children.

“Our numbers started going up this past week, so we decided to do a 10-day mask mandate,” he said.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday, Scott County sits at number one in the state for new cases per capita in the last seven days.

Kolwyck said cases at his school nearly doubled each day last week.

“Right now, based on our local health department guidance, we didn’t really have a choice. Other than do the mask mandate so we can take care of the safety of our students and keep them in school,” he said.

He said the only way we can do better, is to have everyone participate and practice safety measures.

“Right now, the trend is coming down were we are not quarantining as many students as we were last week. And as long as that number keeps coming down then we will access where we are after the 10-day mark and if we feel that it’s safe for our students then we may lift the mask mandate,” he said.

Health Director Wernsman said the health department works directly with our local school districts and supports them on their decision to have students wear masks.

