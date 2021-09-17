Heartland Votes
Shipyard Music Festival returns to Cape Girardeau for 3rd year

It's was canceled last year due to Covid..
It's was canceled last year due to Covid..(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The shipyard music festival kicked off on Friday.

It’s the third year at the Century Casino in Cape.

It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We’ve got a great weekend planned,” said Rawson.

Shipyard Festival organizer Jeff Rawson says they have 18 bands from across the country and some local folks here at home on two stages down at Century Casino in Cape.

“We started back in 2018 and this is our third year now to have the show and that’s what it’s really all about to bring people out around the common grounds of food and music and a good time,” Rawson said.

Not only will the shipyard festival have music, but various vendors.

Angel Carrasquillo is one of 6 vendors participating in this weekend’s festival.

“I’m very excited I know most of the banders here and we have a very good relationship. Also, I’m doing what I love, and I get to listen to music so what’s there not to love about it,” said Carrasquillo.

Rawson says although the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, he’s excited for the community to come out and have a good time with family and friends.

“Like everything in 2020 and 2021 there have been challenges you have to adapt, and we’ve found that firsthand of course working with bands working with production companies, working with the public to be sure you can provide a successful and safe event,” Rawson said.

The Shipyard festival will begin it’s second day of the music festival tomorrow.

