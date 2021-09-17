Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shawnee Community College, SIU leaders to sign agreement on online programs

The new program will allow SCC students to receive automatic admission to several SIUC online...
The new program will allow SCC students to receive automatic admission to several SIUC online programs.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College (SCC) and Southern Illinois University Carbondale leaders are meeting on Friday, September 17 for a ceremonial signing of an agreement.

The college leaders are set to sign the “Saluki Step-Ahead” program at 11:45 a.m. in the Shawnee Community College L-Atrium on the main campus in Ullin.

The new program will allow SCC students to receive automatic admission to several SIUC online programs.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane and SCC President Dr. Tim Taylor will be attending the ceremonial signing of the agreement.

In addition to the leaders of each college, several SIU faculty will also meet with SCC faculty and students to discuss the new program.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died Thursday morning at the age of 56.
Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive...
The Landing fire impact on community

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Conservation offers virtual gun training.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation offers virtual gun training
Fairs, festivals and football this weekend in the Heartland.
Fairs, festivals and football this weekend in the Heartland
A vendor sells some popcorn at a previous Southern Illinois Made Expo event.
Southern Ill. Made Expo postponed
Illinois State Police (ISP) have canceled an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a missing...
Endangered Missing Person Advisory canceled for teen believed to be in danger