Shawnee Community College, SIU leaders to sign agreement on online programs

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College (SCC) and Southern Illinois University Carbondale leaders are meeting on Friday, September 17 for a ceremonial signing of an agreement.

The college leaders are set to sign the “Saluki Step-Ahead” program at 11:45 a.m. in the Shawnee Community College L-Atrium on the main campus in Ullin.

The new program will allow SCC students to receive automatic admission to several SIUC online programs.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane and SCC President Dr. Tim Taylor will be attending the ceremonial signing of the agreement.

In addition to the leaders of each college, several SIU faculty will also meet with SCC faculty and students to discuss the new program.

