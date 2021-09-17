Scattered showers and storms possible over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Heartland today. Much of this activity is beginning to weaken and for most of the Heartland tonight we will remain partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. We will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across our southern counties. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.

Rain chances will continue through the remainder of the weekend. We will see enough low level moisture for Sunday to remain partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers developing. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.