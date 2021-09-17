Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 26K new cases of COVID-19, 285 additional deaths this week

Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, September 17.
Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, September 17.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,956 new cases of COVID-19 and 285 additional deaths as of Friday, September 17.

The last report from the department was Friday, Sept. 10.

According to data from CDC, more than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,590,342 cases, including 24,546 deaths.

Since Sept. 10, laboratories have reported 638,918 specimens for a total of 30,395,751.

As of Thursday night, 2,082 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 10-16 is 4.4 percent.

The department of health reported a total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 10, 142,041 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died Thursday morning at the age of 56.
Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive...
The Landing fire impact on community

Latest News

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
The policy also applies to fans and guests attending other events at Enterprise Center and...
Enterprise Center to require proof of vaccination
COVID-19 cell
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Graves County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19