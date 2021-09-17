Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 26K new cases of COVID-19, 285 additional deaths this week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 25,956 new cases of COVID-19 and 285 additional deaths as of Friday, September 17.

The last report from the department was Friday, Sept. 10.

According to data from CDC, more than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,590,342 cases, including 24,546 deaths.

Since Sept. 10, laboratories have reported 638,918 specimens for a total of 30,395,751.

As of Thursday night, 2,082 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 10-16 is 4.4 percent.

The department of health reported a total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, Sept. 10, 142,041 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

