Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update on Mon.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20.

He will talk at 3 p.m. at the Capitol.

The governor is expected to discuss the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Kentucky cases of COVID-19

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 additional deaths on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The current positivity rate is 13 percent.

The department reported 2,453 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state. Of those, 667 were in the ICU and 448 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.