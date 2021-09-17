Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update on Mon.
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20.
He will talk at 3 p.m. at the Capitol.
The governor is expected to discuss the coronavirus in Kentucky.
Kentucky cases of COVID-19
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 additional deaths on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The current positivity rate is 13 percent.
The department reported 2,453 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state. Of those, 667 were in the ICU and 448 were on ventilators.
