Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update on Mon.

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20.
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20.

He will talk at 3 p.m. at the Capitol.

The governor is expected to discuss the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Kentucky cases of COVID-19

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 additional deaths on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The current positivity rate is 13 percent.

The department reported 2,453 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state. Of those, 667 were in the ICU and 448 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died Thursday morning at the age of 56.
Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive...
The Landing fire impact on community

Latest News

Shawnee Community College and SIU signed an agreement for the "Saluki Step Ahead" program.
Shawnee Community College, SIU agree on 'Saluki Step Ahead' program
Interstate 24 near the 8 mile marker in Tennessee is clear after a 10-vehicle crash on Friday,...
I-24 eastbound in Tenn. clear after 10-vehicle crash
Eighteen bands from all over the country will play at the Shipyard Music Festival.
3rd annual Shipyard Music Festival Sept. 17-18
The Egyptian Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths