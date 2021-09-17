Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, September 17.(Jaclyn Harold | WCTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, September 17.

A summary of the cases includes:

Franklin County

  • New cases - 47
  • Total cases - 6,842
  • Total deaths - 86

Williamson County

  • New cases - 49
  • Additional deaths - 1
  • Total cases - 11,400
  • Total deaths - 148

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann died Thursday morning at the age of 56.
Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County, sheriff says
Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive...
The Landing fire impact on community

Latest News

Illinois COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, September 17.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 26K new cases of COVID-19, 285 additional deaths this week
The policy also applies to fans and guests attending other events at Enterprise Center and...
Enterprise Center to require proof of vaccination
COVID-19 cell
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Graves County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19