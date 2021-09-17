Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, September 17.

A summary of the cases includes:

Franklin County

New cases - 47

Total cases - 6,842

Total deaths - 86

Williamson County

New cases - 49

Additional deaths - 1

Total cases - 11,400

Total deaths - 148

