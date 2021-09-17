Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reports 96 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, September 17.
A summary of the cases includes:
Franklin County
- New cases - 47
- Total cases - 6,842
- Total deaths - 86
Williamson County
- New cases - 49
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total cases - 11,400
- Total deaths - 148
