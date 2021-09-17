Heartland Votes
First Alert: Remnants of Nicholas brings scattered rain, storms today

More rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend.
More rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Remnants of Nicholas and tropical moisture will move into the Heartland today causing scattered rain and storms in our southern counties, with isolated activity in our central counties.

First, today will start off cloudy and mild in the 60s. Light to patchy fog is also likely in some locations early this morning.

Extra cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures this afternoon cooler in the low to mid 80s.

A few lingering showers are possible tonight.

A frontal system and Nicholas will bring added showers Saturday morning.

There will be higher chances this weekend for rain and storms.

Most of the activity will remain in Kentucky, Tennessee and the southern areas of southeast Missouri.

More rain chances continue into the start of next week ahead of a cold front.

Fall-like conditions arrive just in time for the official start of Fall, which starts next Wednesday!

