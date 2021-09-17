Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Shower chances increasing....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A broad area of low pressure to our south will be sending moisture up the Mississippi Valley for the next few days, resulting in warm, humid and (at times) unsettled weather. A few showers or thunderstorms are likely at times today, with the greatest coverage and highest rain chances from the Bootheel into Ky and Tn. Showers should decrease (but not disappear) after sunset. Highs this afternoon look to range from the low to mid 80′s, but dew points near 70 will make for muggy conditions. Not much change is expected over the weekend, although shower/storm coverage should gradually spread north to cover more of the region. Severe storms are not expected, but a few heavy downpours look possible.

Unsettled conditions look to extend into Monday and Tuesday, with more warm, humid and at times showery weather. By Tuesday night a strong cold front is shown pushing through the region from NW to SE. This may be strong enough to induce a line of stronger thunderstorms. Behind the front, a much cooler and less humid ‘touch of fall’ airmass will blow in from the west for Wednesday thru the end of next week.

