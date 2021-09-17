Enterprise Center to require proof of vaccination

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Enterprise Center announced it will require proof of vaccination.

The center posted on its Facebook page that beginning on Friday, October 15, guests ages 12 and older attending its events will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

This policy takes effect ahead of the Blues’ regular season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. the Los Angeles Kings.

They said the measure is intended to protect the health and wellness of fans, guests, sponsors, players, officials and media who come to the Enterprise Center for Blues games.

The policy also applies to fans and guests attending other events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.

The Blues are the 16th team in the National Hockey League to introduce a policy requiring fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend games.

“We have introduced and adjusted policies for our fans and guests throughout the pandemic to reflect the evolution of the virus and the best safety practices available,” said Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of Business Operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. “Our plan to use vaccine validation or negative test results as a requirement for entry is in line with policies being implemented by our division rivals in Nashville and Chicago, as well as dozens of other sports teams, stadiums, arenas, outdoor amphitheaters and festivals, and anywhere people come together for a good time.”

You can find more information on the policy on the Enterprise Center’s website. As well as more information on the center’s health and safety guidelines.

