Egyptian Health Dept. reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Friday, September 17.

The newly reported deaths were a Gallatin County resident and a White County resident.

A summary of the new cases include:

Saline County

Female - one under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, two in their teens, four in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s

Male - one under the age of 5, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

Gallatin County

Female - one in their 30s and one in their 50s

Male - one under the age of 5

White County

Female - one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, two in their 50s, three demographics unknown - case status in progress

Male - four in their teens, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and two demographics unknown - case status in progress

As of Friday, Saline County has had a total of 4,264 confirmed cases, including 63 deaths. White County has had a total of 2,865 confirmed cases, including 30 deaths. Gallatin County has had a total of 815 cases, including five deaths.

