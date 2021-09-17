Car show, craft fair raises money for Scott Co. Central Robotics Team

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A car show and craft fair will raise money for the Scott County Central robotics team.

The 6th annual Car Show will be Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 20794 U.S. Highway 61 in Sikeston.

All proceeds will be go toward the 2021-2022 robotics season.

An Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be at the Scott County Central High School Gymnasium.

Booth space will be available inside and outside the gym.

Proceeds from this fair will also go to the SCC Robotics Team.

