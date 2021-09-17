Cape Girardeau woman wins $50K on scratchers ticket

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau recently won $50,000 on a $3 Missouri Lottery ‘Gold Mine’ scratchers ticket.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the woman was shocked when the ticket her husband bought her turned out to be one of the top 10 prizes for the game.

She told lottery staff that she asked her husband to double check she was a winner, but didn’t let him see the prize amount.

After her husband verified the scratcher ticket was a winner, she went into a Lottery retailer and had the clerk scan the ticket.

The woman said she came back outside of the store and screamed, “I just won $50,000!”

She told lottery staff that they plan to use some of the winnings to purchase a Jeep.

The winning ticket was purchased at Amerimart on Highway 61 in Old Appleton.

According to the Missouri Lottery, players in Cape Girardeau County have won more than $11.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers have received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses this year.

In addition to prizes and bonuses paid out, more than $7.4 million in lottery proceeds has gone toward education programs in Cape Girardeau County in 2021. A list of those programs can be found here.

