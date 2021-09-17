Added Clouds and Scattered Rain/Storms Today

Added cloud cover outside this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Light/patchy fog is likely in some locations during the early morning. Remnants of Nicholas and tropical moisture will surge into the Heartland today causing scattered storms likely in our southern counites with isolated activity in our central counties. Extra cloud cover and chances of precipitation will keep temperatures cooler in the low to mid 80s. A few lingering showers possible tonight.

A frontal system and Nicholas will bring added showers Saturday morning. There will be higher chances this weekend of rain and storms. Most of the activity will remain in Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern areas of southeast Missouri. Additional precipitation will continue into the start of next week ahead of a cold front. Cooler air and fall like conditions will arrive just in time for official fall which starts next Wednesday!

-Lisa

