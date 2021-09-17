Heartland Votes
89 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Friday, September 17.
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. as of Friday, September 17.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 17.

The health department also reported 134 newly resolved cases.

Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 65,992 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

9/17/2021 at 3PM: COVID-19 Update.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Friday, September 17, 2021

