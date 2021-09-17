10-vehicle crash blocking I-24 eastbound in Tenn. up to Ky. state line

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 10-vehicle crash is blocking eastbound I-24 near the 8 mile marker in Tennessee.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash in the Clarksville area created a traffic backup for I-24 eastbound that goes to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Eastbound drivers on I-24 from Kentucky to Tennessee should be aware of slowed and stopped traffic as they approach the 93 mile marker in Kentucky.

The estimated duration is around 5 p.m. on Friday, September 17.

KYTC said possible alternate routes include U.S. 41 South from Hopkinsville and/or U.S. 41-Alternate through Clarksville via I-24 Hopkinsville-Ft. Campbell Exit 86.

