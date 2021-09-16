Heartland Votes
Veterans fund receives $6.8M from Mo. medical marijuana program

At this time, there are more than 140 medical marijuana dispensary facilities in Missouri.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced that the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) has received $6,843,310 from the state’s medical marijuana program.

DHSS said the funds transferred to the MVC is the second installment.

The first round in September 2020 totaled $2,135,510.

Under Constitutional Amendment 2, known as Article XIV and approved by voters in 2018, fees and taxes from the medical marijuana program are to be transferred to the MVC for health and care services for military veterans. Medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries are taxed at a rate of four percent.

“MVC will use these funds for veterans’ health and safety initiatives designated in House Bill 8,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “A portion of these funds will also be used to complete the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville columbarium wall.”

DHSS reports that more than $113 million in medical marijuana sales has been generated since October 2020 when dispensaries first opened.

At this time, there are more than 140 dispensary facilities in Missouri.

