TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

