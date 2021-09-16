SEMO Food Bank plans events for Hunger Action Month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank has several events planned for Hunger Action Month.

The events include:

Encouraging area businesses to have their employees wear orange, the color of hunger awareness, on Sept. 17, which is Hunger Action Day. Take a photo of your staff wearing orange and post it on social media with the hashtag #semofoodbank and #hungeractionmonth. The food bank will select one group to receive a prize. A special 2021 Hunger Action Month frame also is available to add to a Facebook profile picture.

A special virtual food drive to be held the entire month of September. Select what food you want to donate at https://semofoodbank.fenly.org/drive/semo-food-bank-ham-vfd/ . Businesses or individuals can also create their own virtual food drive.

Open volunteer days scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at the food bank. Call Mary Thatch at 573-471-1818 or email mthatch@semofoodbank.org to preregister.

A mobile food pantry distribution to be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the food bank for families who need extra help.

SEMO Food Bank serves 70,000 people each month through a network of 140 partner agencies and other programs.

They said their 16-county service area has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, with one in six families and one in five children not having enough to eat.

“Hunger is an everyday reality for too many people in southeast Missouri,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. “Imagine having to decide between putting food on the table or pay your electric bill. Unfortunately, people in our communities are faced with that and other tough choices every month. For Hunger Action Month, we encourage people to act – whether that’s by making a donation, wearing orange, volunteering or speaking out – to help make those choices easier for our neighbors facing hunger.”

September marks the 14th year Feeding America has organized Hunger Action Month, an annual call to action.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.