Rain chances increasing into the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Low level moisture is beginning to increase across the area and this trend will continue into the weekend. An area of low pressure, the remains of Hurricane Nicholas, will drift north towards the Heartland over the next few days. This will bring a better chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorms starting tomorrow.

For this evening it will be mostly clear and mild. Lows will be warmer than last night, mainly in the middle to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s in most areas.

Rain chances will continue across the area as we head into weekend. Right now it looks as though most of the rain will fall across our southern counties on Saturday with scattered showers possible area wide Sunday. Temperatures will be held down a couple of the degrees thanks to the expected cloud cover.

