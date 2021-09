CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Queen of the Mississippi will dock in Cape Girardeau on Friday, September 17.

The riverboat will be in the Port of Cape Girardeau from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The paddlewheeler was built in 2015 and features five decks. It can accommodate 150 passengers.

