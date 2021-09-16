Heartland Votes
Public invited to Mo. Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday

The public is invited to the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday, September 18 in...
The public is invited to the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday, September 18 in Jefferson City.(Submitted)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday, September 18 in Jefferson City.

Starting at 10 a.m., the parade showcases Missouri’s past, present and future. It also celebrates the swearing-in of Missouri’s statewide-elected officials from the Bicentennial Inauguration.

The parade will include nearly 100 entries.

See the parade route map below.

See a parking map for the event below.

The Missouri State Capitol will feature several items for display from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, including:

  • Missouri Bicentennial Quilt
  • Missouri State Parks Quilt
  • Missouri Bicentennial Mural

Championship trophies from Missouri’s professional sports teams will also be on display.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the Missouri State Capitol North Lawn. It will feature live music and a fireworks display.

All guests who plan to attend are asked to RSVP online.

