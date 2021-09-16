Murray State to hold Family Weekend in October

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University is scheduled to hold Family Weekend 2021 on Friday, October 1-3.

The annual event is held to encourage students to share their college experience with their loved ones.

A variety of events and activities will be held including Mr. MSU Pageant, Racer 5K, Racer Band performance, a family lunch and other events hosted by various units and departments on campus.

In addition to the family activities, all are invited to cheer on the Racers football team on Saturday as they take on Eastern Illinois University at 4 p.m. at Roy Stewart Stadium.

The cost to attend Family Weekend includes lunch tickets, which are $8.50 per adult and $5 for each child (Murray State students are free), and football tickets, which are $3 per adult. Admission to the football game is free for children through college-age students. A fee is possible for other events.

To register and view a complete schedule of events for Family Weekend, click here.

