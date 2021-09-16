Mississippi Co. prosecuting attorney dies at 56

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County prosecutor died on Thursday, September 16.

Darren Cann was 56 years old.

Terry Parker, Mississippi County coroner and funeral director for McMikle Funeral Home, said Cann died a little after 6 a.m. on Thursday at the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Funeral arrangements may be found here.

Cann was appointed to the position of prosecutor in 2003 after being nominated by the Democrat committee of Mississippi County. He held the office undefeated since then.

“Darren was a consummate professional, and truly cared about the constituents of this county and gave his best to provide criminal prosecution for cases presented to him,” Parker said. “He will certainly be missed. Darren and I worked together under many circumstances with me as coroner and him as prosecuting attorney. He was a true friend.”

Cann graduated from Charleston High School, as well as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Law.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.