Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, the Capitol dome is seen beyond a perimeter security...
Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate
In this April 15, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and...
Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Democrats
The Perry County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16.
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill
Murray State University is scheduled to hold Family Weekend 2021 on Friday, October 1-3. The...
Murray State to hold Family Weekend in October