KY 339/Clinton Rd. closed in McCracken Co. south of Gum Springs Rd.

KY 339/Clinton Road is down to one lane due to a dump truck crash about a half-mile south of the Gum Springs Road intersection.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 339/Clinton Road is down to one lane due to a dump truck crash about a half-mile south of the Gum Springs Road intersection.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the road is expected to be closed for about one hour while crews work to recover the overturned dump truck.

Drivers should avoid the area.

