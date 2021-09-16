Heartland Votes
It's National PawPaw Day!(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s National PawPaw Day!

Have you ever heard of this edible fruit? It’s found across the Heartland.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the plant fruits September to October. It turns yellow when it’s ripe and the pulp is said to be sweet with a custardy texture.

It’s found statewide, except for some far northern counties.

Other names for the plant include: papaw, American Custard Apple and Missouri banana.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is found in the southern two-thirds of the state.

It’s found in bottomland forests, southern Illinois lowlands and upland deciduous forests.

