Free Beatles tribute concert in Eldorado, Ill.

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Saline County Tourism Board is partnering with Eldorado Town & Country Days and they announced on Wednesday, September 15, that they will be hosting a free Beatles tribute concert .

The concert will be held on Friday, September 17, at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Eldorado.

The first performance at the concert will be a member of the Beatles.

According to the Saline County Tourism Board the Illinois State historical Society will honor September of 1963 with a memorial marker of when George Harrison performed at the Eldorado VFW Post 3479.

Harrison played a selection of music by Chuck Berry and Hank Williams and then little known The Beatles.

The Saline County Tourism Board said the Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors who were hand picked by Harrison’s sister.

Liverpool Legends perform songs cross the entire career of The Beatles and on through the solo years.

The four Liverpool Legends will give the public a full Beatles performance.

