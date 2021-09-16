First Alert Thursday Outlook

We’re going to be finishing out the work week (and heading into the weekend) with a warm and humid late-summer type pattern. No major weather systems are headed our way currently, but there looks to be enough moisture around for at least a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at times. Some fog and low stratus should give way to more sunshine today, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s or so. After a quiet, mild night with a bit more fog, Friday looks to bring a slightly better chance of a shower or thunderstorm as moisture increases from south to north.

The upcoming weekend will be warm and humid, with a pop-up shower or storm possible but no major weather systems. Rain chances will be increasing again as we get into next week and an upper trough and cold front approach. Right now Tuesday is looking like the most active weather day. Behind a cold front, cooler and less humid air arrives Wednesday and for the remainder of next week....just in time for the start of ‘calendar’ fall.....

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.