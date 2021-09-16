First Alert: Slightly cooler afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible in some areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south.

This afternoon will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

There is a 10-20 percent chance for an isolated shower in our southern counties.

Isolated chances for a pop-up shower or storm are possible everyday through the weekend. Higher chances of scattered storms will be around through the first half of next week.

This weekend will be humid and warm with above average temps back in the upper 80s.

A cool down arrives next week.

