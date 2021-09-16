Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Slightly cooler afternoon

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible in some areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south.

This afternoon will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

There is a 10-20 percent chance for an isolated shower in our southern counties.

Isolated chances for a pop-up shower or storm are possible everyday through the weekend. Higher chances of scattered storms will be around through the first half of next week.

This weekend will be humid and warm with above average temps back in the upper 80s.

A cool down arrives next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

A cold front is moving through the area and we are seeing a few isolated storms ahead of this...
First Alert: Cold front moving in, isolated storms possible
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Drier air tonight. Pleasant afternoon tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Some scattered showers and t’storms still possible this PM
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered Rain and Storms Today