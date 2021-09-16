Egyptian County
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 62 residents in the Egyptian Health Department coverage area who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Saline County, there are 14 females and 20 males.
Nine of the males were in their teens.
In Gallatin County, six females and five males tested positive for COVID-19.
In White County, there have been confirmed cases in eight females and nine males.
