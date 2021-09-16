Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian County

Nine of the males were in their teens.
Nine of the males were in their teens.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 62 residents in the Egyptian Health Department coverage area who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Saline County, there are 14 females and 20 males.

Nine of the males were in their teens.

In Gallatin County, six females and five males tested positive for COVID-19.

In White County, there have been confirmed cases in eight females and nine males.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody

Latest News

Sad news tonight out of Mississippi County.
Mississippi County Prosecutor passes away
It's National PawPaw Day!
It’s National PawPaw Day
That new feature from Microsoft should rolled out in the coming weeks.
SIU technology professor weighs in on Microsoft announcing password-less sign in
A staff member holds two early childhood schools during a play session in Murray, Kentucky.
Western Ky. early childhood schools get clean air systems