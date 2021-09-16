East Perry Community Fair returns for 2021

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Perry Community Fair will return Friday and Saturday, September 24-25.

The parade at 1:30 p.m. on Friday will include high school marching bands from Perryville, St. Vincent, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Chaffee and Greenville.

Marvin and Stan Petzoldt, who have been involved in the management of the East Perry Lumber Company for more than 50 years, will serve as Grand Marshals for the parade.

The opening ceremonies will follow the parade.

Other events include:

Friday

8 a.m. - Judging of poultry and small animals

10 a.m. - Judging of hall exhibits

1:30 p.m. - Parade

2:30 p.m. - Opening ceremonies

4 p.m. - 4H and FFA barrow weigh-in

5 p.m. - 4H and FFA steer weigh-in

6:30 p.m. - Music by White Lightning Band

7 p.m. - 4x4 truck pull

Saturday

8 a.m. - 4-H and FFA steer show

8:30 a.m. - Judging of sheep, goats and swine

9 a.m. - Judging of beef cattle

10 a.m. - Judging of draft horses and mules

10 a.m. - Pedal tractor pull

10:30 a.m. - Dairy cattle show

1 p.m. - Music by The Backstreet Cruisers

4 p.m. - Jumping mules competition

5 p.m. - 4H and FFA sale

6:30 p.m. - Music by Generation

7 p.m. - Hot rod and out-of-field tractor pull

Organizers remind fair attendees that they must enter the parking areas on Poplar Street unless otherwise directed by parking staff. This does not apply to livestock trucks, pull trucks and tractors.

Founded in 1937, the “The Best Little Fair in the Land” has been held in the same location every year except for 2020 and the years 1942-1945 during World War II.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.