Heartland Votes
Advertisement

East Perry Community Fair returns for 2021

Founded in 1937, the East Perry Community Fair has been held in the same location every year...
Founded in 1937, the East Perry Community Fair has been held in the same location every year except for 2020 and the years 1942-1945 during World War II. (Archived photo)(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Perry Community Fair will return Friday and Saturday, September 24-25.

The parade at 1:30 p.m. on Friday will include high school marching bands from Perryville, St. Vincent, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Chaffee and Greenville.

Marvin and Stan Petzoldt, who have been involved in the management of the East Perry Lumber Company for more than 50 years, will serve as Grand Marshals for the parade.

The opening ceremonies will follow the parade.

Other events include:

Friday

  • 8 a.m. - Judging of poultry and small animals
  • 10 a.m. - Judging of hall exhibits
  • 1:30 p.m. - Parade
  • 2:30 p.m. - Opening ceremonies
  • 4 p.m. - 4H and FFA barrow weigh-in
  • 5 p.m. - 4H and FFA steer weigh-in
  • 6:30 p.m. - Music by White Lightning Band
  • 7 p.m. - 4x4 truck pull

Saturday

  • 8 a.m. - 4-H and FFA steer show
  • 8:30 a.m. - Judging of sheep, goats and swine
  • 9 a.m. - Judging of beef cattle
  • 10 a.m. - Judging of draft horses and mules
  • 10 a.m. - Pedal tractor pull
  • 10:30 a.m. - Dairy cattle show
  • 1 p.m. - Music by The Backstreet Cruisers
  • 4 p.m. - Jumping mules competition
  • 5 p.m. - 4H and FFA sale
  • 6:30 p.m. - Music by Generation
  • 7 p.m. - Hot rod and out-of-field tractor pull

Organizers remind fair attendees that they must enter the parking areas on Poplar Street unless otherwise directed by parking staff. This does not apply to livestock trucks, pull trucks and tractors.

Founded in 1937, the “The Best Little Fair in the Land” has been held in the same location every year except for 2020 and the years 1942-1945 during World War II.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody

Latest News

The public is invited to the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday, September 18 in...
Public invited to Mo. Bicentennial Inaugural Parade on Saturday
Murray State University is scheduled to hold Family Weekend 2021 on Friday, October 1-3. The...
Murray State to hold Family Weekend in October
Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first...
Contractor awarded for phase one of St. Francis River levee project near Kennett, Mo.
On Friday, September 17, at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Eldorado the public is invited to a Free...
Free Beatles tribute concert in Eldorado, Ill.