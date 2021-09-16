Contractor awarded for phase one of St. Francis River levee project near Kennett, Mo.

Heartland Votes
Dumey Contracting Inc. has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett.(Storyblocks)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dumey Contracting Inc. of Benton, Missouri, has been awarded a $13.6 million contract to complete work on the first phase of a project that will improve a St. Francis River mainline levee under-seepage issue near Kennett.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Memphis District, in partnership with Drainage District No. 48 of Dunklin County, made the announcement on Thursday, September 16.

According to the Corps of Engineers, work on the project is already underway.

Crews are building a six-mile long continuous semi-pervious landslide berm along the levee, which includes drainage work to support the berm construction.

Work is scheduled to continue into the 2022 construction season.

Phase two of the project is expected to be awarded soon.

The second phase will consist of an additional two miles of seepage berm with drainage work along the levee.

The Corps of Engineers said the finished work will eliminate a serious threat to the integrity of the levee and improve its stability.

