9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Hamilton County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, September 15.

The newly reported cases include:

1 male child

1 female in her teens

1 female in her 20s

2 females in their 30s

1 male in his 30s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 40s

1 male in his 50s

According to the health department, there have been 1,233 total cases in the county, including 21 deaths and 1,016 recoveries.

They said, currently 39 people are isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

