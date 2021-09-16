Heartland Votes
20th annual Golconda Shrimp Festival scheduled for Saturday

The 20th annual Golconda Shrimp Festival will be Saturday, September 18.
The 20th annual Golconda Shrimp Festival will be Saturday, September 18.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - The 20th annual Golconda Shrimp Festival will be Saturday, September 18.

It kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 5K and a 1-mile Shrimp Crawl.

Proceeds will be donated to Pope County High School’s Hometown Heroes club.

Vendors and food trucks will line Main Street starting at 10 a.m.

Live music throughout the day will include:

  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - RognboB & Ruth - The Anns with their gospel of goof and light folk music
  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - West of 57 Band with their southern-fried country rock
  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Corey Evitts will headline the stage after dark. Evitts is a “one man band” with songs spanning many different genres and eras

For more information, you can visit the festival online.

