11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

The Perry County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16.
The Perry County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years- 0
  • 18-64 years - 10
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 132
  • Released from isolation - 4,066
  • Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 22.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

