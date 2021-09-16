11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, September 16.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years- 0

18-64 years - 10

65 and up - 0

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 132

Released from isolation - 4,066

Deaths - 69

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 22.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

