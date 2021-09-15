Heartland Votes
Tour de Cape Girardeau charity bike ride coming to downtown

The new gravel route will take riders across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and onto the gravel levee road.(WHSV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tour de Cape Girardeau charity bike ride will be downtown on Saturday, October 2.

This year, organizers say the bike ride will include a partial gravel route as an option. This route will take riders across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and onto the gravel levee road.

The total mileage for the route is 25 miles.

Organizers say a rest stop will be provided at The Spark Ministries on the corner of Grapevine Trail and Route 3 in McClure, Ill.

“Tour de Cape is a long-standing event which raises money for local charities,” said Marc Fulgham, president of the Cape Girardeau County Rotary. “We are excited to add the gravel route option this year. We know gravel riding has become very popular and we are glad to offer a route that will provide riders with this option.”

This is the 22nd year for the Tour de Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Rotary Club and Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club put on the event together.

All proceeds from the ride will go to benefit area charities including Mississippi Therapeutic Horsemanship.

