Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 15.

The health department also reported 50 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 381 active cases.

They also said there are 2 new deaths and they now have 124 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.