Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 15.
The health department also reported 50 newly recovered cases.
According to the health department there is also a total of 381 active cases.
They also said there are 2 new deaths and they now have 124 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.
