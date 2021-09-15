Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, September 15, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 15.

The health department also reported 50 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 381 active cases.

They also said there are 2 new deaths and they now have 124 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

