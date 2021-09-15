Southeast Missouri State University extends in-door mask requirement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A letter to students from Southeast President Carlos Vargas stated that the mask requirement would be extended in all buildings for one more month.

The requirement is regardless of vaccination status.

Vargas said in the statement that he had received feedback from faculty, staff, students and the Emergency Response Team.

The university will announce on or before October 15 whether the mask mandate will continue further into the future.

