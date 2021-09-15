Some scattered showers and t’storms still possible this PM

As a front pushes slowly southeast across the Heartland, we will still see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for storms this afternoon and evening will be in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and southern counties in Missouri. The severe weather chance is very low, but heavy rain and t’storms are still possible. Temperatures tonight will be a little cooler for northern counties. Lows will range from the upper 50s north to mid 60s south. The next few days look mainly dry, with just a very isolated chance for a shower. We are back to the upper 80s by the weekend.

