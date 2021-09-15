Software upgrade to impact some Paducah city services

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Paducah will be upgrading its financial, permitting and plan review software starting on Friday, September 17.

This software system runs several of the city’s operations for making payments, reviewing plans and submitting permits.

According to the city, the goal is to finish the software upgrade in fewer than two business days with operations returning to normal by noon on Monday, September 20.

“The annual upgrade to our software is to ensure the efficiency and safety of our operations,” said Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen. “To reduce the impact to citizens and provide the best customer experience possible, we selected the upgrade to occur at the time of year that doesn’t coincide with property tax payments or business license renewals. We apologize for any inconvenience this upgrade poses. Our goals are to always look for ways to be more efficient and customer friendly.”

The specific services that will be impacted are as follows:

Finance Department – Customers will not be able to make business license or property tax payments in person or over-the-phone. Staff will not be able to access specific information for title work and other inquiries

Fire Prevention – Customers will not be able to submit applications for building permits, make payments for permits or code enforcement fines, or receive a certificate of occupancy

Planning and Engineering – Customers will not be able to submit applications or plans or pay application/permit fees

This software upgrade affects the reviewing of plans in the Fire Prevention, Planning and Engineering departments.

According to the city, some services not affected by the software upgrade include public safety operations, 911 dispatching and registrations through the Parks & Recreation Department.

City leaders say the drop-box located next to the 5th Street door of City Hall is available to drop off payments and correspondence. The general information phone number for city government is 270-444-8800.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.