Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Software upgrade to impact some Paducah city services

The city of Paducah will be upgrading its financial, permitting and plan review software...
The city of Paducah will be upgrading its financial, permitting and plan review software starting on Friday, September 17.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The city of Paducah will be upgrading its financial, permitting and plan review software starting on Friday, September 17.

This software system runs several of the city’s operations for making payments, reviewing plans and submitting permits.

According to the city, the goal is to finish the software upgrade in fewer than two business days with operations returning to normal by noon on Monday, September 20.

“The annual upgrade to our software is to ensure the efficiency and safety of our operations,” said Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen. “To reduce the impact to citizens and provide the best customer experience possible, we selected the upgrade to occur at the time of year that doesn’t coincide with property tax payments or business license renewals. We apologize for any inconvenience this upgrade poses. Our goals are to always look for ways to be more efficient and customer friendly.”

The specific services that will be impacted are as follows:

  • Finance Department – Customers will not be able to make business license or property tax payments in person or over-the-phone. Staff will not be able to access specific information for title work and other inquiries
  • Fire Prevention – Customers will not be able to submit applications for building permits, make payments for permits or code enforcement fines, or receive a certificate of occupancy
  • Planning and Engineering – Customers will not be able to submit applications or plans or pay application/permit fees

This software upgrade affects the reviewing of plans in the Fire Prevention, Planning and Engineering departments.

According to the city, some services not affected by the software upgrade include public safety operations, 911 dispatching and registrations through the Parks & Recreation Department.

City leaders say the drop-box located next to the 5th Street door of City Hall is available to drop off payments and correspondence. The general information phone number for city government is 270-444-8800.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Missouri Dept. of Conservation K-9 Tex helped find illegally harvested wood ducks in the Duck...
Conservation K-9 helps find illegally harvested wood ducks at Duck Creek Conservation Area
Organizers say the Rend Lake Car Show will feature more than 20 award categories and the first...
8th annual Rend Lake College Car Show scheduled for Oct. 9
The new gravel route will take riders across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and onto the...
Tour de Cape Girardeau charity bike ride coming to downtown
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and two...
63 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties