SEMO District Fair brings in people and revenue

People are waiting in line to buy tickets at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.
People are waiting in line to buy tickets at the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the SEMO District Fair here in town it brings a lot of people with it.

People come from all over the Heartland to come to Cape Girardeau and spend time having fun with family and friends.

This includes people visiting restaurants, retail shops and even hotel stays.

We talked with Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Mehner who says the fair brings a bump in revenue for the area.

“We know they generate somewhere between $40,000 in sales tax revenue for the city,” Mehner said. “We also know that the fair board itself, with some of the money through ticket sales and admissions and all those kinds of things, they give back to the community. They donate to several non-for-profit organizations.”

Cape Girardeau City Mayor Pro Tem City Council Ward 4 Robbie Guard says it’s the economic impact is a benefit for the city.

“Whenever you have an influx of people, it benefits all of our businesses,” Guard said. “They’re buying ice, they’re buying fuel, the vendors are using grocery stores and they’re getting things like their food and eating out. So while the fair itself may not seem like a big economic impact to our community, it’s all of the influx of people that help.”

The SEMO District Fair is open every day until September 18th.

