Scattered Rain and Storms Today

Scattered rain and storms primarily in the northern half of the Heartland this morning associated with a cold front. Temperatures will range in the upper 60s to low 70s. As the front will stall out in our southern counties by the afternoon, storms will likely occur in Kentucky, Tennessee, and southeast Missouri. Precipitation and cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler in the lower 80s. The northern half of the Heartland could feel a slight relief from the humidity by the afternoon.

Looking to stay dry tonight with temps ranging from the upper 50s north to the mid 60s south.

There will be daily chances of showers and storms through the rest of the week and into the weekend. However, dry periods of time will also exist. A warming trend with higher humidity moving back in heading towards the weekend.

-Lisa

