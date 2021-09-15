Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered Rain and Storms Today

Cooler temps during the afternoon...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered rain and storms primarily in the northern half of the Heartland this morning associated with a cold front. Temperatures will range in the upper 60s to low 70s. As the front will stall out in our southern counties by the afternoon, storms will likely occur in Kentucky, Tennessee, and southeast Missouri. Precipitation and cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler in the lower 80s. The northern half of the Heartland could feel a slight relief from the humidity by the afternoon.

Looking to stay dry tonight with temps ranging from the upper 50s north to the mid 60s south.

There will be daily chances of showers and storms through the rest of the week and into the weekend. However, dry periods of time will also exist. A warming trend with higher humidity moving back in heading towards the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
A St. Louis Blues prospect was robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint on Arch grounds

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms possible tonight through tomorrow.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/14.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/14
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 9/14.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 9/14
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 9/14.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 9/14