Murphysboro Apple Festival underway

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Apple Festival is underway.

Last year, the 70-year-old festival had to be scaled back due to the pandemic.

Downtown Murphysboro will be bustling family-friendly activities, including free entertainment, carnival rides, pageants, concessions, a car show and a menu of apple-themed treats.

Among the biggest draws is the grand parade that will take place Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Apple Festival runs through Saturday.

See the schedule of events here.

