Murphysboro Apple Festival underway
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Apple Festival is underway.
Last year, the 70-year-old festival had to be scaled back due to the pandemic.
Downtown Murphysboro will be bustling family-friendly activities, including free entertainment, carnival rides, pageants, concessions, a car show and a menu of apple-themed treats.
Among the biggest draws is the grand parade that will take place Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Apple Festival runs through Saturday.
See the schedule of events here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.