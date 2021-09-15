Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marines Lance Corporal...
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marines Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.(WITN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marines Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

The United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, September 16.

On Thursday, August 26, Schmitz, a Wentzeville native, was killed in-the-line-of-duty while helping with evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We owe a debt gratitude to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz that can never be repaid, but we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom,” Governor Parson said. “He put his life on the line protecting our service members and allies, and he made the ultimate sacrifice for his bravery. Our hearts go out to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s family and friends.”

He will laid to rest on Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C says they will assist with escorting him to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. The procession will begin around 2 p.m. and travel eastbound I-70, southbound I-270, eastbound I-255 and exit at Telegraph Road.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

On Wednesday, September 15. the Harrah's Metropolis Casino and Hotel announced there...
American Legion Honor Guard awarded $3,000
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Escort to take Mo. Marine killed in Afghanistan to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery
Three new deaths have been reported.
Cape County Health Dept reports three new deaths from COVID-19
On Wednesday, September 15, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19