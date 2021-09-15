Mo. flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Marines Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

The United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, September 16.

On Thursday, August 26, Schmitz, a Wentzeville native, was killed in-the-line-of-duty while helping with evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We owe a debt gratitude to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz that can never be repaid, but we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom,” Governor Parson said. “He put his life on the line protecting our service members and allies, and he made the ultimate sacrifice for his bravery. Our hearts go out to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s family and friends.”

He will laid to rest on Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C says they will assist with escorting him to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. The procession will begin around 2 p.m. and travel eastbound I-70, southbound I-270, eastbound I-255 and exit at Telegraph Road.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.