Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. fall color forecast: Best places to see fall foliage

See fall color, like this photo taken in Defiance, using MDC's fall color report.
See fall color, like this photo taken in Defiance, using MDC's fall color report.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced its fall color report.

You can use the report to find the best places to see the changing foliage.

“Our fall color report is updated weekly from MDC foresters all over the state,” explained MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig. “Users can see where trees are beginning to turn and get recommendations on great places to view the changing leaves.”

The fall report for southeast Missouri should begin soon because the fall color change is in the very early stages.

The department said because leaves change color at different times, the fall color season in Missouri may last 4-6 weeks.

Missouri trees begin to change color in the northern part of the state, then move southward.

According to MDC, sassafras, sumac and Virginia creeper are some of the earliest to change, starting in mid-September. By late September, black gum, bittersweet and dogwood turn colors.

The peak of fall color in Missouri is usually around mid-October.

The department said this is when maples, ashes, oaks and hickories are at the height of their fall display.

Normally by late October, they said the colors are fading and the leaves beginning to drop from the trees.

Fall color is usually finished by the middle of November.

“As a general rule, the third week in October is a good time to pay attention to fall color in Mid-Missouri,” Koenig said. “Colors are usually fading and leaves are falling by the end of the month.”

They said a lot of the color change depends on the weather. Chilly fall nights cause the breakdown of green pigments, allowing fall colors to show through.

The department of conservation said its fall color updates run September through November.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in...
“It is a devastating loss.” Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; Fire Marshal investigating
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, Austin Mason was taken into custody in Butler...
Escaped Scott County, Mo. inmate taken into custody
Four people from Texas are accused of stealing money from an ATM in southeast Missouri.
4 accused of stealing cash from Mo. ATM believed to be group members in nationwide thefts
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings in less than 30 minutes apart Monday...
House, garage hit by gunfire in two separate shooting in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, September 15.
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update on Thurs.
Jackson hangs a tiger by its toes ahead of their game against Cape Central on Friday, Sept. 17.
Drone12: Cape Central Tiger hangs in Jackson
The Butler County Health Department reported 387 total active cases of COVID-19 as of...
387 active cases of COVID-19 in Butler Co., Mo.
Missouri Dept. of Conservation K-9 Tex helped find illegally harvested wood ducks in the Duck...
Conservation K-9 helps find illegally harvested wood ducks at Duck Creek Conservation Area