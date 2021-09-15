Marshall Co. Police Dept. reported a man dangerous and armed on the loose

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Police Department reported on Tuesday, September 14, that they are currently looking for a man that is dangerous and armed.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff the man is north of Benton in the bottoms area.

The Marshall County Police ask the public that if you see the man to not approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Mario Antonio Mason is likely to be carrying a 9mm pistol.

Officers said Mason has made comments about him not going down without a fight.

Mason was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and a dark bandana.

He appears to be thinner now than in the picture.

Mason is also wanted in multiple states.

The Marshall County Police Department is currently looking for him now.

