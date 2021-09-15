Heartland Votes
Marshall Co. Police Dept. reported a man dangerous and armed on the loose

On Tuesday, September 14, the Marshall County Police Department alerts the public of Mario Antonio Mason that is dangerous and armed.
On Tuesday, September 14, the Marshall County Police Department alerts the public of Mario Antonio Mason that is dangerous and armed.(Marshall County Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Police Department reported on Tuesday, September 14, that they are currently looking for a man that is dangerous and armed.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff the man is north of Benton in the bottoms area.

The Marshall County Police ask the public that if you see the man to not approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Mario Antonio Mason is likely to be carrying a 9mm pistol.

Officers said Mason has made comments about him not going down without a fight.

Mason was last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and a dark bandana.

He appears to be thinner now than in the picture.

Mason is also wanted in multiple states.

The Marshall County Police Department is currently looking for him now.

