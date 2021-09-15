Heartland Votes
Kentucky National Guard visits Baptist Health Paducah

On Wednesday, September 15, 15 guards were assigned to Baptist Health Paducah to help with the...
On Wednesday, September 15, 15 guards were assigned to Baptist Health Paducah to help with the community.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Baptist Health Paducah announced on Wednesday, September 15, that the Kentucky National Guard arrived to their building.

15 guards were assigned to Baptist Health Paducah.

According to the Baptist Health Paducah the Kentucky National Guard provided non clinical administrative and logistics support that included screening, visitor management, materials management, environmental services and non clinical patient support services to the community.

