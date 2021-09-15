Kentucky National Guard visits Baptist Health Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Baptist Health Paducah announced on Wednesday, September 15, that the Kentucky National Guard arrived to their building.

15 guards were assigned to Baptist Health Paducah.

According to the Baptist Health Paducah the Kentucky National Guard provided non clinical administrative and logistics support that included screening, visitor management, materials management, environmental services and non clinical patient support services to the community.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.