Grandparents Day at Union City Elementary School

Grandparents gathered at the Union City Elementary School to enjoy a day with their grandkids.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City Elementary School announced on Tuesday, September 14, the Grandparents Day they had for their students.

The Grandparents Day took place for the pre-K students, kindergarteners and second graders on Monday, September 13.

While the first graders, third graders and fourth graders brought their grandparents on Tuesday, September 14.

According to the Union City Elementary School each grade performed a song directed by their music teacher Katie Tohn, for their visitors that gathered in their school gymnasium.

The students and their grandparents enjoyed having snacks, taking pictures and visiting teachers and staff together.

